Kelly Clarkson Lands Second No. 1 Album

Kelly Clarkson has scored her second No. 1 album with her fourth disc, All I Ever Wanted, which moved 255,000 copies last week, ousting U2 from the top spot.



Clarkson’s first chart-topper was her debut LP Thankful, which sold 297,000 copies in 2003, and her return to the top spot means that her rock-heavy last release My December didn’t hurt her career as much as some may have thought. Incidentally, that disc debuted at No. 2 in 2007 with 291,000 copies.

U2, meanwhile, fell all the way to No. 3 thanks to a 73 per cent sales drop. No Line on the Horizon only sold 132,000 copies. Even though last week bloggers were speculating that U2’s decision not to partner with Apple on this release as they did before How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb hurt their new album’s sales, that’s probably not the explanation behind this week’s sales drop.

More new releases help round out top 5 with The-Dream’s Love Vs. Money taking the No. 2 spot after selling 151,000 copies. J. Holiday’s Round 2 sold 55,000 copies, which apparently is now good enough for a fourth-place finish. In fifth place is Taylor Swift’s unstoppable Fearless, which only moved 52,000 units, but that’s only a 1% sales drop from last week.

Overall album sales for the week ending March 15 were 6.62 million units, down 6.2% from last week and 16.6% from the same week in 2008. As expected, year-to-date sales (77.5 million) are still down (12%) from where they were at the same point in 2008.

