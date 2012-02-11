'Real Housewives' Star Kelly Bensimon Says Madonna's Ex-Husband Is A 'Really, Really Good Friend'

Amidst rumours that former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Kelly Bensimon is dating Carlos Leon, Madonna‘s ex-husband (and daughter Lourdes‘ dad), the recent Playboy cover model told Business Insider that the rumoured couple are “really, really special friends.”



So just how close are the two? And what did Kelly think of Madonna’s Super Bowl halftime show performance?

Watch below to find out:

Produced by Dan Goodman

