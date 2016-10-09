Embattled GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte just withdrew her endorsement of Trump

Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire withdrew her endorsement of Donald Trump for president Saturday, amid a scandal that has rocked his candidacy just one month before Election Day.

Ayotte, locked in a tight re-election fight, announced on Twitter on Saturday morning that she would no longer be voting for Trump and would instead write in a vote for Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, Trump’s running mate.

“I wanted to be able to support my party’s nominee, chosen by the people, because I feel strongly that we need a change in direction for our country,” Ayotte said.

“However, I’m a mum and an American first, and I cannot and will not support a candidate for president who brags about degrading and assaulting women,” she added. “I will not be voting for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton and instead will be writing in Governor Pence for president on Election Day.”

Several prominent Republicans have withdrawn their support of Trump since a 2005 recording surfaced Friday showing Trump making vulgar comments about women.

