Kellogg's Created A Twitter-Inspired Cereal Called 'Totes Amazeballs'

When UK rocker Tim Burgess tweeted about his creating his own cereal, he was just joking around.But after his tweet, Kellogg’s UK division contacted Burgess, who fronts the alternative rock band The Charlatans, and now his dream cereal dubbed “Totes Amazeballs” is currently on the way to becoming a reality, music mag NME reports. Burgess described his creation to NME as the “Jazz odyssey of breakfasts”



Intended to taste like, Rocky Road ice cream, the cereal will include a mixture of Cocoa Krispies, marshmallows, shortbread and raisins, according to Dianne Bourne at the Manchester Evening News.



While company officials told the newspaper that the cereal initially started just as a treat for Burgess, the company was ind undated by tweets from his fans, and the company is now considering selling it to a wider market. Here’s what a spokesperson had to say:

“We really try to make the most of Twitter here at Kellogg’s, and when we saw the tweet we knew we had to make something special for him.”

