Kellogg's, Warby Parker, and a number of other brands are refusing to run ads on Breitbart News

A growing number of companies are pulling their ads off of Breitbart News, the

far-right website that until recently was run by President-elect Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon.

On Tuesday, Kellogg’s announced that it would no longer advertise on the website in an effort to “ensure our ads do not appear on sites that aren’t aligned with our values as a company,” the company said in a statement published in USA Today.

Breitbart News is a controversial website that Bannon began running 2012. The site is known for its aggressive pro-Trump coverage and has come under fire for publishing articles that appear sympathetic to white nationalists, a charge that Breitbart has denied.

Headlines on Breitbart News include “Hoist It High and Proud: The Confederate Flag Proclaims a Glorious Heritage” and “Birth Control Makes Women Unattractive and Crazy.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center labelled the site a “white ethno-nationalist propaganda mill.”

In pulling its ads, Kellogg’s became the largest of a growing list of companies including Warby Parker, Allstate, and SoFi that are cutting ties with Breitbart News.

Breitbart News has been the target of a social media movement aiming to cut off its ad dollars. In November, the Twitter account Sleeping Giants began encouraging followers to put pressure on companies whose ads appear on the site.

How to be a Giant: 1) look on Breitbart & take a screenshot of an ad 2) tweet it to the advertiser with a polite note 3) tag @slpng_giants

— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) November 27, 2016

As a result, Twitter users have called out ads for a number of different companies and institutions, including Yale University, Microsoft, and American Express.

Because of the ad software Breitbart uses, many companies were apparently unaware that their ads had been running on the website. If brands using this software want to avoid running ads on certain websites, such as Brietbart, they need to specifically blacklist these sites.

On Wednesday, the website launched a campaign encouraging readers to not purchase Kellogg’s products.

