Kellogg's Solution to Food Inflation: Put Less Cereal in The Box

: It’s a little less cereal for the same amount of money.

Kellogg Co. is using smaller packaging while charging the same prices for five brands of its cereals sold in the United States, effectively raising their prices for the second time this year. The company started shipping the new boxes to stores this month.

Boxes were reduced by an average of 2.4 ounces for 14 items sold under the Apple Jacks, Cocoa Krispies, Corn Pops, Froot Loops and Honey Smacks brands, Kellogg spokeswoman Susanne Norwitz said.



Photo by Zanastardust from Flickr

