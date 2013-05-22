Kellie Pickler Wins 'Dancing With The Stars' — Here's Today's Buzz

- “American Idol” alum Kellie Pickler and her dance partner Derek Hough were crowned the champs of season 16 of “Dancing with the Stars.” The duo beat out finalists Aly Raisman, Jacoby Jones and Zendaya for the trophy.
- David Spade donated $200,000 to the American Red Cross to go toward disaster relief efforts in Oklahoma following Monday’s deadly tornado. “When I was four, I moved from Michigan to Arizona and our house got hit by a tornado a week later,” Spade tells us. “Always been scared of them. I know the Red Cross will do everything they can to help people get the help they need.”
- Chris Brown crashed his Range Rover into a Mercedes while driving with his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, in Los Angeles.
- Bruce WIllis and Demi Moore’s 24-year-old daughter Rumer has joined the cast of CW show “Pretty Little Liars” for season 4.
- Jessica Chastain wore Elizabeth Taylor’s incredible diamond necklace to the Cannes premiere of “Cleopatra.”
- Michelle Rodriguez on joining “Fast 6”: “I was like … ‘I really want to be a part of this, but I can’t play a slut in front of millions of people.'”
- Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver may be heading for a reconciliation after the governator was spotted grabbing his estranged wife’s behind while attending their daughter Christina’s graduation at Georgetown.
