VP: Deutsche Bank "mummy-Tracked" Me

Deutsche Bank vice president Kelley Voelker is suing the German bank claiming gender bias.Her suit claims she was “retaliated against and ultimately ‘mummy-tracked’ for her decision to take maternity leave,” Reuters reports.



Even before she had a child, there were signs of trouble.

From Reuters:

In one instance, at a 2009 meeting where Voelker questioned a decision by a supervisor, her boss said: “I’d watch your step — she’s pregnant,” the complaint said.

Voelker, who is in her mid-40s, works in Deutche Bank’s hedge fund group in New York.

She claims she’s never been promoted in her 13 years with the bank even though she says she’s qualified to be a director.

The key is what happened after Voelker returned from maternity leave in May 2010. She says her boss urged her to take a “reduced role,” a “vague” marketing job that was equivalent to a demotion.

Voelker is being represented by Thompson Wigdor, the same law firm that represents Nafissatou Diallo, the Manhattan hotel maid who accused the former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn of attempted rape.

She also filed a discrimination case with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

A Deutsche spokesperson told Reuters that they are taking the allegations “very seriously” and are currently reviewing Voelker’s complaint.

