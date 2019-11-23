Kelley Blue Book announced the best 2020 cars to purchase in its annual awards — here's the full list

Kelley Blue Book The 2020 Kia Telluride.

Kelley Blue Book has announced the 2020 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award winners, and their pick for the “Best New Car of the Year” is the 2020 Kia Telluride.

The KBB Awards consists of 16 categories such as best luxury car, best subcompact car, and best midsize pickup truck. Winners include cars from Hyundai,Honda,Ford,Chevrolet,Audi,Kia,Ford,BMW, and Lexus.

KBB gave the prestigious title to the Kia Telluride because of the car’s “impressive combination of innovation and value in one of the hottest segments in the marketplace,” according to the car valuation and research company.

“The Best Buy Awards were designed to help consumers shop confidently by doing the heavy lifting for them,” Kelley Blue Book’s executive publisher Karl Brauer said in a statement.

The awards were based on the evaluation and testing of over 300 new 2020 car models with a focus on “quality, safety, comfort, driving dynamics, dependability, low ownership costs and affordability,” according to the company. KBB also analysed different data sets, such as reviews and sales information.

The “Five-Year Cost to Own” – which includes depreciation, maintenance, insurance, and fuelling, to name a few – was also taken into consideration.

Keep scrolling to see the winners of KBB’s 2020 Awards:

Best New Model: 2020 Kia Telluride

“Simply put, the all-new Kia Telluride wowed us, boasting sophistication, practicality, comfort, and a host of standard safety features and technology, all in one of the leading segments on the market,” KBB wrote in a prepared statement.

The car – which KBB claims has good size, appearance, and driveability – starts at $US31,690.

Best Compact Car: 2020 Honda Civic

The “fun-to-drive” Civic was picked as the best compact car because of its variety of bodies, trims, and interior options, all of which are of “unrivalled value” in its class, according to KBB.

The Civic sedan has an MSRP of $US20,550.

Best Midsize Car: 2020 Honda Accord

Even though it’s been three years since this “quintessential family car” has had its last major redesign, KBB claims the Accord has good driving dynamics, value, and design.

The Accord starts at$US23,870.

Best Subcompact SUV: 2020 Hyundai Kona

“With loads of style packed in its youthful appearance, impressive safety systems, and choice of gasoline or all-electric powertrains, the Hyundai Kona returns this year as the Best Buy in its category,” KBB wrote.

The car also has a “terrific” warranty, many standard features and optional upgrades, and an MSRP of $US18,600.

Best Compact SUV: 2020 Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V was picked as the best compact SUV because of its interior, driveability, comfort, and “clean” styling.

“The CR-V epitomizes utility and dependability,” said KBB.

The CR-V starts at $US25,050.

Best Midsize SUV – 2-Row: 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

KBB claims the Santa Fe is a good value because of its standard safety, driver-assist features, and large interior made of quality materials. All of this contributes to it’s “impressive” Five-Year Cost to Own numbers, according to KBB.

The Santa Fe has a starting price at $US24,400.

Best Midsize SUV – 3-Row: 2020 Kia Telluride

KBB claims the car’s attributes – such as its safety features and value propositions – make it “the best among all players in its segment.”

The Telluride has a MSRP of $US31,690.

Best Full-Size SUV: 2020 Ford Expedition

KBB wrote that the Expedition – which starts at $US52,810 – is comfortable, has a “truck-like capability,” and a good fuel economy.

Best Minivan: 2020 Honda Odyssey

KBB states that the Odyssey is “the best family hauler” with its eight seats, safety features, comfort, low ownership costs, and a starting price of $US30,690.

Best Pickup Truck – Midsize: 2020 Chevrolet Colorado

The Colorado has “best-in-class” towing and payload capacity capabilities, all at a price of $US33,745. The car also has a customisable cabin and box, a comfortable interior, and three different engines choices.

Best Pickup Truck – Full-Size: 2020 Ford F-150

The F-150 is one of the best-selling pickup trucks with its safety features, engine choices, payload, and towing capacity, and comfort, to name a few features, according to KBB.

The F-150 starts at $US28,495.

Best Electric Car: 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric

The Kona Electric has at least 258 miles on a full charge, “refreshing” driving dynamics, and a starting price of $US36,450, according to KBB.

Best Plug-in Hybrid Car: 2020 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid

The Honda Clarity has won KBB’s Best Buy Award three years in a row because of its driving dynamics, large passenger cabin, and electric powertrain capabilities.

The Clarity can be purchased at a starting price of $US33,400.

Best Subcompact Luxury SUV: 2020 Audi Q3

“With fun driving dynamics and a value-laden collection of luxury, safety, performance, and technology smarts even in the base models, the Q3 is the new recommendable king of extra-small luxury SUVs,” KBB wrote in a prepared statement.

The Q3 has an MSRP of $US34,700.

Best Compact Luxury SUV: 2020 Audi Q5

KBB claims the Q5 has a good powertrain, interior, and technology.

“With its sporty chassis and luxurious, tech-filled cabin, the Audi Q5 is a back-to-back Best Buy winner in its class, even among stiffer competition this year,” said KBB.

The Q5 starts at $US43,300.

Best Midsize Luxury SUV: 2020 BMW X5

KBB claims the BMW X5 is a “pioneer” of luxury SUVs. The newest X5 has an excellent powertrain, a smooth ride, and good handling, according to the research company.

The X5 sDrive40i starts at $US58,900.

Best Luxury Car: 2020 Lexus ES

The Lexus ES is offered as either a gas or gas-electric hybrid powertrain.

“The ES effortlessly features superb comfort for all passengers, along with innovative technology at an alluring value,” said KBB.

It has a starting price of $US39,900.

