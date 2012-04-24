PRESENTING: The Single Dumbest Thing Ever Said About An NFL Draft Prospect

Photo: AP

With the NFL Draft just three days away, anonymous scouts are out in full force. And many of them are talking a lot of smack.Last week, two anonymous scouts slammed Robert Griffin III. And over the weekend, they started coming down hard on consensus No. 3 pick Matt Kalil.



But the harshest/dumbest criticism was saved for former Iowa State lineman Kelechi Osemele. Here’s how one anonymous scout analysed Osemele in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (via Shutdown Corner):

“Not a bad kid at all. I just don’t know if football is that important to him. He was raised by women, which bothers me. I mean, how tough can he be? It’s not his fault, but it’s still reality.”

Yes, that’s a professional football scout expressing doubts about a player because “he was raised by women.”

