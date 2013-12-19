There's A New Skype-Killer That Runs Right In Your Chrome Browser

KeKu is a Chrome plugin, iOS app, and Android app that lets you make phone calls over the Internet anywhere in the world for dirt cheap.

Calling internationally is still a clunky process, dependent on too-long phone numbers and exorbitant prices, so the team at KeKu set out to fix it for good. You only pay for the minutes you’re talking. There are no hidden fees or anything of the sort.

Want to call Pakistan from the U.S.? It’ll cost you about $US0.08 per minute. An Australian landline? 2.5 cents per minute.

Check out the video below to learn more. Already sold? Get started over at KeKu’s site.

