Ken Livingstone went on TV to defend Keith Vaz and started talking about Hitler again

Ken Livingstone on BBC Today

Ken Livingstone has courted fresh controversy after repeating allegations about Hitler and Zionism which saw him suspended from the Labour party in April.

Livingstone appeared on BBC Today on Tuesday to defend Labour MP Keith Vaz over claims that he paid prostitutes for sex.

He said of Vaz — who was recorded by the Sunday Mirror meeting multiple men identified as male prostitutes in his apartment — that colleagues should not be judged on “one mistake they have made in their life, or a couple of mistakes.”

But the former London mayor seemed more interested in talking about his allegedly anti-Semitic remarks in April that Hitler supported Zionism before he “went mad and ended up killing six million Jews”.

Here’s the relevant part of the interview:

Livingstone repeated the remarks for which he was suspended from the Labour party, then fleshed them out with new detail:

“If you go to the Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, one of the pamphlets they sell to tourists is about the deal that Hitler did with the Zionists in the 1930s.

“I don’t think anyone’s going to accuse the Holocaust memorial management of being anti-semitic,” he said.

He suggested that Labour was putting the decision regarding his suspension off because “I’ve got so much evidence that what I said was true.”

Labour has faced numerous accusations of anti-Semitism in the months since Livingstone’s initial remarks, including two councillors being suspended for comments on social media and party leader Jeremy Corbyn comparing Israel to ISIS at the launch of an internal anti-Semitism inquiry.

