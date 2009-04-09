Keith Urban Narrowly Beats Prince For First No. 1 Album

Keith Urban’s Defying Gravity just barely outsold Prince’s three-album Target exclusive LotusFlow3r with 171,000 copies to Prince’s 168,000, giving Urban his first No. 1 album.

Even though Prince was selling three albums, including one from his protege Bria Valente, for an economical $11.98, his CDs were only available at Target, so his second-place finish may be even more impressive than Urban’s No. 1, no doubt digitally assisted, debut. Prince’s sales show that people are willing to buy physical CDs, if they’re from an artist as iconic as Prince and you can get all three for less than $12.

