A real estate developer has hoisted his opulent Manhattan townhouse onto the market for $84.5 million

Courtesy of The Modlin Group Six floors of Beaux Arts luxury, elevator included.

For $84.5 million, you could be the proud owner of an opulent Manhattan townhouse located just half a block from Central Park.

The Beaux-Arts-style mansion is fitted to the nines with everything you might wish for, including a plunge pool, a red Hermés leather-covered billiards room, and a special closet just for your furs.

Owned since 2007 by real estate developer Keith Rubenstein of Somerset Partners, it’s been extensively remodeled and decorated at the direction of designer William T. Georgis. The original architect of the 1903 building was the mind behind Grant’s Tomb, John H. Duncan.

Listed with Adam Modlin of The Modlin Group, it’s currently the fourth most expensive listing in New York City.

Inside, you’ll find six bedrooms, six floors, and 15,000 square feet of prime Manhattan property.

Located at 8 East 62nd Street, the townhouse is in a prime Upper East Side location: half a block from Central Park, and just a few blocks north of the famous Bergdorf Goodman department store and all of 5th Avenue's luxury shopping. Courtesy of The Modlin Group The decor within is unapologetically lavish. An original mosaic floor and ornate fireplace outfit the entrance hall. Courtesy of The Modlin Group The modern kitchen has marble counters and a wood-burning fireplace to keep things cosy. Courtesy of The Modlin Group 17-foot ceilings in the main living room make for a grand space for entertaining. Courtesy of The Modlin Group Here's another view of the living room. Contemporary art mixes with old-fashioned elements like the crown moldings and crystal chandelier to create a space that feels both elegant and young. Courtesy of The Modlin Group The dining room has views of the private gardens behind the townhouse. Wooden floors underfoot are inspired by the Pavlovsk Palace in St. Petersburg. Courtesy of The Modlin Group The master library is personalised with custom wood paneling and leather inserts. Courtesy of The Modlin Group The spacious master bedroom boasts a fireplace as well. Courtesy of The Modlin Group The home has 14 bathrooms. His-and-hers master bathrooms are equipped with anti-fog mirrors. Courtesy of The Modlin Group This freestanding tub is flooded with light, filtered by window hangings. Courtesy of The Modlin Group Here's a look inside another bedroom. The Rubensteins told the Wall Street Journal that, now that they are empty nesters, they might consider a move downtown. Courtesy of The Modlin Group Source: Wall Street Journal Unlike most New York City apartments, this home does not lack in closet space. A three-room dressing suite includes a lighted handbag display and a temperature-controlled vault for furs. Courtesy of The Modlin Group Rubenstein picked up the house for $35 million back in 2007. Courtesy of The Modlin Group A bar room is paneled in dark wood. The billiards room beyond has walls upholstered in custom Hermés red leather. Courtesy of The Modlin Group The wrought-iron spiral staircase makes for a dizzying descent through the home's six levels. Courtesy of The Modlin Group In the lower level, a home gym is set with all the equipment you'd need, and natural light comes in through skylights. There's also a wine cellar and sauna. Courtesy of The Modlin Group A cold-water plunge pool is part of the spa experience. And that's not to mention the 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace, complete with zen rock garden and barbecue for warmer summer days. Courtesy of The Modlin Group

