A real estate developer has hoisted his opulent Manhattan townhouse onto the market for $84.5 million

For $84.5 million, you could be the proud owner of an opulent Manhattan townhouse located just half a block from Central Park.
The Beaux-Arts-style mansion is fitted to the nines with everything you might wish for, including a plunge pool, a red Hermés leather-covered billiards room, and a special closet just for your furs.
Owned since 2007 by real estate developer Keith Rubenstein of Somerset Partners, it’s been extensively remodeled and decorated at the direction of designer William T. Georgis. The original architect of the 1903 building was the mind behind Grant’s Tomb, John H. Duncan.
Listed with Adam Modlin of The Modlin Group, it’s currently the fourth most expensive listing in New York City.
Inside, you’ll find six bedrooms, six floors, and 15,000 square feet of prime Manhattan property.
Located at 8 East 62nd Street, the townhouse is in a prime Upper East Side location: half a block from Central Park, and just a few blocks north of the famous Bergdorf Goodman department store and all of 5th Avenue's luxury shopping.
The decor within is unapologetically lavish. An original mosaic floor and ornate fireplace outfit the entrance hall.
Here's another view of the living room. Contemporary art mixes with old-fashioned elements like the crown moldings and crystal chandelier to create a space that feels both elegant and young.
The dining room has views of the private gardens behind the townhouse. Wooden floors underfoot are inspired by the Pavlovsk Palace in St. Petersburg.
Here's a look inside another bedroom. The Rubensteins told the Wall Street Journal that, now that they are empty nesters, they might consider a move downtown.
Unlike most New York City apartments, this home does not lack in closet space. A three-room dressing suite includes a lighted handbag display and a temperature-controlled vault for furs.
A bar room is paneled in dark wood. The billiards room beyond has walls upholstered in custom Hermés red leather.
In the lower level, a home gym is set with all the equipment you'd need, and natural light comes in through skylights. There's also a wine cellar and sauna.
