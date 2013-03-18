Former Square COO Keith Rabois Has Started A Square-Bashing War On Twitter

Keith Rabois

Photo: Fortune Live Media via Flickr

Keith Rabois, former Square COO, prolific angel investor and new partner at venture firm Khosla Ventures, has been bashing his former company, Square on Twitter this weekend.This prompted Square cofounder Dennis Crowley to take to Twitter, defend Square, and bash Rabois back.



And now many of the Valley’s biggest names have jumped in to defend Crowley and Square and blast Rabois.

It all started when Googler Hunter Walker, product manager for YouTube, innocently tweeted about a TechCrunch story: “Wow, who knew 40,000 developers used the Foursquare API”

Rabois tweeted this reply “@hunterwalk same number of real users.”

Walker replied:

@p2chairman eh, VC has softened @rabois. Prev he would have predicted an actual date of failure ;-) — Hunter Walk (@hunterwalk) March 16, 2013

Google/YouTube developer Sriram Krishnan jumped in defending Square and its API:

@rabois @hunterwalk Their API is one of the best sources of location data around. Used it all my apps. — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) March 16, 2013

Crowly hit back: “Keep hating… and while you’re doing so Foursquare will keep becoming the location layer for the Internet.”

And Rabois responded to that with another slam, indicating that Square needs to be acquired to save itself and referencing Bebo, acquired by AOL in 2008 for $850 million, and sold off in 2010 for a fraction. In the Valley, invoking the name “Bebo” often refers to when the founders sell a company they know is troubled.

@dens @sriramk @hunterwalk great use of jargon.Maybe Hail Mary Bebo-style acquisition will bail you out. — Keith Rabois (@rabois) March 16, 2013

And then it devolved into a bigger twitter brawl, with all sorts of people weighing in and quite a bit of four-letter words and name calling. Entertaining reading. Here’s the link.

Buddy Media’s Michael Lazerow also took up the fight, publishing a column today on LinkedIn, asking “When Is It OK To Bash A Founder?” and coming up with a strange answer: only when you are trolling the ‘net making outrageous comments trying to stay relevant. He compared Rabois to Donald Trump, and not in a good way.

