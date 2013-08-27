Here's Everything You Missed From The Debut Of Keith Olbermann's New ESPN Show

Keith Olbermann made his much-anticipated return to television on Monday with the debut of “Olbermann” on ESPN2, the network he helped launch 20 years ago.

Maybe the best way to describe the new show is “The Daily Show” meets sports, minus the correspondents and skits. Given Olbermann’s political background, the format actually makes sense for ESPN.

But does it make sense to add legitimacy to the blossoming rivalry between ESPN and Fox’s new all-sports network, Fox Sports 1, which has already shown similarities to its sister-network, Fox News?

Only time will tell, but in the meantime, let’s take a closer look at the debut episode of “Olbermann.”

