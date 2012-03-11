Keith Olbermann Will No Longer Tell Us Who The Worst People In The World Are

Photo: CNN.com

For years Keith Olbermann has taken to the airwaves and declared certain people (usually conservatives) to the be “The Worst Person In The World”That may be all over now.



Ever since Rush Limbaugh’s “slut” comments about a Georgetown student turned into a an enormous media controversy conservatives have been pointing to the insensitive things liberals have said.

Three years ago, Olbermann called conservative commentator S.E. Cupp “a perfect demonstration of the necessity of the work Planned Parenthood does.”

And he described Michelle Malkin as a “big, mashed-up bag of meat with lipstick on it.”

So this week, Olbermann announced the suspension of the segment:



