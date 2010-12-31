KEITH OLBERMANN: Fox News Is "100% BullS**t"

Lucky for Keith Olbermann MSNBC doesn’t have a policy against obscene Twitter contributions or they’d probably have to give him another four-day weekend.



Olbermann went off on a Twitter tantrum last night in response to someone named Tony Prock who responded to Olbermann’s Tweeting out a Daily Kos link: “@KeithOlbermann It is highly ironic that you support Daily Kos, yet think Fox News is slanted. Keep it real, Keith.”

Well that was enough to unleash a flurry of ‘Fox News is bullsh*t’ tweets from the MSNBC anchor. Behold.

Here’s what fascinates me about Olbermann’s use of Twitter: This is a man with an enormously powerful media platform who is completely unable to rise above the nitpicking of a handful of Tweeters who themselves have a handful of followers. Instead of responding like a professional grown-up (Exhibit A: Rachel Maddows’s sharp takedown of Fox) he continually sinks to their level of discourse: Namely, name calling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.