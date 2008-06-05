Keith Olbermann Gets New Site, Celebrates With New Bill O'Reilly Remix

Give the folks at MSNBC.com credit for common Web-sense: They know that when you have a red-hot TV property, you milk it as much as you can. Hence the newly designed site for former Rupert Murdoch employee Keith Olbermann. Exciting new features: A pretty new video player, the ability to embed clips on your own blog (no need for RedLasso here), etc.



Exciting bonus feature of the day: A new clip designed to humilate current Rupert Murdoch employee Bill O’Reilly (posted below).

Related: Live On TV: The News Corp-NBC U Smackdown

Zucker Slams Fox Biz: “Not In The Same Universe As Us”

Keith Olbermann Responds: Rupert Murdoch Is The REAL Nutbag



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.