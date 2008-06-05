Keith Olbermann Gets New Site, Celebrates With New Bill O'Reilly Remix

Give the folks at MSNBC.com credit for common Web-sense: They know that when you have a red-hot TV property, you milk it as much as you can. Hence the newly designed site for former Rupert Murdoch employee Keith Olbermann. Exciting new features: A pretty new video player, the ability to embed clips on your own blog (no need for RedLasso here), etc.
Exciting bonus feature of the day: A new clip designed to humilate current Rupert Murdoch employee Bill O’Reilly (posted below).
