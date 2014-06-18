Teary-Eyed Keith Olbermann Gives Touching Tribute To Tony Gywnn

Keith Olbermann offered a moving tribute to former San Diego Padres star Tony Gwynn, who died yesterday after a long battle with cancer. Olbermann shared multiple anecdotes about Gwynn, like his satisfaction in meeting Yankees legendary P.A. announcer Bob Sheppard and Ted Williams, and his incredible stats as a hitter over the course of his career. Olbermann noted that during Gwynn’s 0-15 slump in 1998, he’d have needed to go 0-1,109 to bring his career batting average below .300. “What you hoped Tony Gywnn was like, he was like,” Olbermann said.

The whole thing is great. Watch it below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.