Keith Olbermann‘s PR firm just emailed that Olby and “his new partners will make an exciting announcement regarding the next chapter in his remarkable career” tomorrow at 11am.



Stand by!

Maybe Arianna is putting him in charge of the new HuffOL political page.

Never say never.

