OLBERMANN: The Military Is Trying To Curb Suicide Rates By Sending Soldiers To Church

Just when we thought that discrimination had finally been eradicated from the military, now Keith Olbermann is reporting on a new lawsuit from The Military Association of Atheists and Free Thinkers. The military has been giving tests to curb suicide rates and post traumatic stress disorder, but part of the test asks about the soldier’s spirituality. And if they fail that portion of the test? The recommendation is that they go to church or pray.

Olbermann had on Mikey Weinstein, founder of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation and lawyer for 200 soldiers who are involved in the lawsuit, who attributes this problem to the growing evangelization of the military in recent years.

When Olbermann asked how the soldiers religious freedoms were being compromised since none of the questions said anything about God or Jesus, Weinstein answered:

“If you go to clause three, article six of the body of our Constitution, which has been around since December of 1789, it clearly states we will never have a religious test for any position in the federal government, like being in the military. It doesn’t say you have to say Jesus. In today’s military, and that’s what we do at the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, those are code words. This is all we do here, Keith. When someone says spirituality, they’re trying to talk about religion, and, specifically, not just Christianity but a particular brand of Christianity: fundamentalist Christianity… we have 220 soldier we’re representing of whom 183 are practicing Protestant and Catholics.”

