KEITH OLBERMANN SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY WITHOUT PAY FOR DONATING TO CANDIDATES

Bombshell in the cable news world!



Last night it was reported that Keith Olbermann donated personally to candidates during the election cycle, in contravention of the network’s policies.

Here’s the announcement from MSNBC.

I became aware of Keith’s political contributions late last night. Mindful of NBC News policy and standards, I have suspended him indefinitely without pay.”

The candidates he donated to include Jack Conway of Kentucky, who ran against Rand Paul.

On the House side he gave money to Arizona Reps. Raul Grijalva and Gabrielle Giffords.

Is it possible that this is the impact of the new Comcast bosses? The other day BIll O’Reilly hinted that, perhaps, Comcast was going to change the far-left bent of the network.

Update: According to Brian Stelter, at least one NBC executive denied that the move was a step towards Olbermann’s firing.

Click here for more updates…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.