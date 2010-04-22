Keith Olbermann Shreds NYT's Brian Stelter For Donny Deutsch Story

Keith got ugly with the Times’ media reporter on Twitter.

Keith Olbermann ripped New York Times media reporter Brian Stelter to shreds on Twitter for his item earlier today about Donny Deutsch getting booted from his guest-hosting duties.Here are the Tweets:



This just in: complete fail by @BrianStelter of NY Times: http://nyti.ms/crdp0F I advised him of how wrong he was and he still posted.

I emailed @BrianStelter “Your account is entirely untrue. Your email is the first I am hearing of any of this. What I know of what…

Email to Stelter Pt 2: “.. is this: (MSNBC President) phoned me yesterday enraged at what was on that show + I didn’t disagree with him.

Sad to say, @BrianStelter was an innovative and hardworking blogger. He’s in over his head where he is now.

Stelter retweeted Olbermann and updated his Media Decoder post with the following paragraph:

In an e-mail message, Mr. Olbermann said “Your account is entirely untrue. Your e-mail is the first I am hearing of any of this. What I know of what happened is this: Phil Griffin phoned me yesterday enraged at what was on that show and I didn’t disagree with him.”

