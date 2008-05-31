Keith Olbermann Reads SAI; Implies Rupert Murdoch Is The Crazy One

TVNewser writes: Here we go.



Last night at the Wall Street Journal’s All Things Digital conference, News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch appeared for a wide-ranging discussion that touched on politics (he thinks Obama can win in it all), energy policy (drilling in Alaska is a good thing) and the newspaper industry (it’s bad, except for the WSJ, of course).

He was also asked about a certain anchor on another network. The WSJ’s Kara Swisher asked: “Would you hire Keith Olbermann?” Read more from TV Newser.

