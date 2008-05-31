Keith Olbermann Responds: Rupert Murdoch Is The REAL Nutbag

After Mediabistro.com’s TVNewser blog wrote about Rupert Murdoch calling Keith Olbermann “crazy” at the D conference, the MSNBC anchor responded, correcting their facts and explaining the more boring reason he was really shown the door:



“Firstly, the quote is, according to AlleyInsider.Com, ‘he was crazy.’ I appreciate the difference and apparently Rupert does, too,” Olbermann wrote.

He goes on to explain that he was apparently fired (on Murdoch’s orders) for running a story about Murdoch unofficially shopping the Los Angeles Dodgers, even though he got the ok from Murdoch’s flack.

Olbermann ends his e-mail with one parting shot, though: “And as to the ‘crazy’ part, he had to pay me $800,000 for the rest of 2001, and lord knows how many tens of millions I’ve helped MSNBC take out of his pocket ever since — so: who’s crazy?”

