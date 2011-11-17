WOWZER: Keith Olbermann Really Lost It On Michael Bloomberg Last Night

Keith Olbermann ranting is not exactly a uncommon sight.



However, following the dead-of-night raid and evacuation of the Occupy Wall St. protesters yesterday Olbermann turned it up a notch last night in a lengthy rant against Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whom Olby described as the latest in a long list of the “morons of history.”

“No such a living and breathing embodiment of all that is wrong and all that is stupid in the establishment of this country could be ordered up from the works of fiction…[Bloomberg is] a smaller, more embarrassing version of the tin-pot tyrants who have fallen around the world in the past year.”

One imagines this sort of excessive rant might have a greater effect is Olberman wasn’t always ranting. Meanwhile, today’s coverage of yesterday’s events meanwhile suggest that Bloomberg is going to come out of this fairly unscathed.

Video below.

(It’s worth noting that the Occupy Wall St. library was not, as Olby later declares, tossed in a dumpster making Bloomberg the equivalent of a book burner. It was simply removed and made available for pick-up today.)



