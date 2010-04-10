Keith Olbermann Gets 20,000 Twitter Followers In 20 Hours: 'People Shout HI And My Eardrum Bursts'

With help from comedian and former Apple “PC-guy” John Hodgman, MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann joined Twitter last night.



“I always thought people were following me, so why add technology to paranoia?” he quipped on his show.

As Danny Shea at the Huffington Post points out, Olbermann named Twitter the Worst Person in the World last year, after someone started a fake account under his name.

In his first tweet Keith seemed to reconcile with Twitter: “I give up. I was wrong. Young and foolish. Now my twitter-cot belongs to the ages. Behold: I tweet.”

But then, an hour later, he wrote: “So NOW I get it. I say hi and 7500 people shout HI and my eardrum bursts and I’m up all night reading and I have no chance to cure egomania?”

At last he has his own authentic one now.

This morning, Keith has more than 18,600 followers.

Watch him announce his arrival on Twitter on his show last night:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.