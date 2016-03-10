Keith Olbermann is moving out of his Trump building because he can't stand to see the name

Getty Images Keith Olbermann and Donald Trump, inset.

Keith Olbermann is so disgusted by Donald Trump’s politics that he’s moving from his Trump-owned building.

“I’m getting out because of the degree to which the very name ‘Trump’ has degraded the public discourse and the nation itself,” the former MSNBC and ESPN personality wrote in a new opinion piece for the Washington Post. “I can’t hear, or see, or say that name any longer without spitting. Frankly, I’m running out of Trump spit.”

Olbermann said that he has lived in one of the New York City Trump buildings for nearly nine years. He describes his time there as “largely happy” and says the staff has been “excellent.” But the effect of Trump in this election has just gotten the better of him.

“I’m merely moving out of one of New York’s many buildings slathered in equal portions with gratuitous gold and the name ‘Trump,'” he said.

The liberal commentator does acknowledge the irony of blaming Trump for “coarsening” politics when he was the one who “promulgated a ‘Worst Persons in the World’ list for most of the past decade.” But Trump has taken things further in his mind.

“That’s how vulgar this has all become. It’s worse even than Worst Persons,” he said.

And while he’s had a basically uneventful stay at the Trump building, Olbermann writes that a recent Trump-ordered repair became a nuisance. The owner’s men showed up to install a revolving door at the back of the lobby, which should have taken three weeks but actually “stretched past three months.”

“So at least there’s this comfort,” Olbermann pointed out. “If there is a President Trump and he decides to build this ludicrous wall to prevent the

immigration from Mexico that isn’t happening, and he uses that same contractor, it will take them about a thousand years to finish it.”

