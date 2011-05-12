LEANING LEFT: Keith Olbermann Recruits A Motley Cast Of Characters For His New Show

We’re less than two months away from the debut of the new Countdown With Keith Olbermann on CurrentTV.



In anticipation of this, the producers released a cast of regular contributors who will be joining Olbermann for frequent spots on the show. They include:

Markos Moulitsas, founder of the liberal politics blog The Daily Kos;

comedian Richard Lewis;

filmmaker Michael Moore;

Ken Burns, documentary filmmaker;

Nicole D. Lamoureux, executive director of the National Association of Free Clincs.

Not that this comes as a surprise, Olbermann is quite clearly curating a platform for a liberal, left-leaning voice for his show. The idea of Michael Moore and Richard Lewis in the same room sounds like lots of fun.

Could this mean a mass exodus of the audience currently lending their gaze to MSNBC?

The show, which retains its name from its MSNBC incarnation, will launch on June 20th, 8 p.m. ET. It will run at this time on weeknights on CurrentTV.

The media company, owned by Al Gore, Joel Hyatt, and Comcast, was founded in 2005. It now reaches more than 75 million homes “around the world,” including the US, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Hong Kong, and South Africa.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.