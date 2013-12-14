Keith Olbermann Destroys Lance Armstrong For His Comments In An ESPN Interview

Following the release of ESPN The Magazine’s interview with Lance Armstrong on Thursday, Keith Olbermann lashed out against Armstrong during his segment Thursday night.

Olbermann rips Armstrong because he tries to come across as a sympathetic figure during the interview.

He also criticises all those that went along with his lies and now pity him.

Here’s what he said:

“I’m amazed anyone fell for Lance Armstrong…I have not trusted this man for a second since the year 2000, it turns out much of what Lance Armstrong believes comes from what you tell him..the saddest part of the Joe Lindsey interview, two solid years of humiliation, kind of non-stop cross between court marshaling and de-fracking and Lance Armstrong still has no idea why he is the recipient of exactly what he deserved because A, in his heart he obviously doesn’t believe it, and B, you haven’t told him“ “…the actual victims (are) the gullible ones that sank their lives and hopes in the Livestrong foundation…here’s the only part of the whole sleazy mess of that isn’t Lance Armstrong’s fault, we enable his disillusion, you and I have to tell him what it really is…your an f-ing schmuck, you’re a fraud, you’re a cheat, happy holidays.”

You can read the Lance Armstrong interview here: Life After Oprah >

The full segment:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.