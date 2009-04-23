Keith Olbermann Joins MLB.com As Columnist

Good catch for Major League Baseball Advanced Media, the league’s Internet division: It’s hired MSNBC star (and former ESPN anchor) Keith Olbermann as a columnist. He’ll write a blog post three times a week.

MLB says Keith is the first national journalist it’s hired as part of its “digital newspaper initiative,” which will launch in May. Olbermann will donate his salary to three charities.

