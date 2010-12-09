Keith Olbermann Is So Enraged About The Tax Deal He's Warning Obama May Face A Primary Challenge (And Lose)

Every once in a long while Keith Olbermann pulls off a ‘Special Comment’ that reminds one why he initially burst on the scene as a voice for unrepresented anger in the county.



Last night’s scathing comment on Obama extending the Bush tax cuts was frequently (typically) over-the-top, but I think probably represents a turning point for Obama with the media (does anyone like him anymore) and is a real measure of the deepening anger within Obama’s base.

When Olbermann starts warning that Obama is setting himself up for a primary challenge it’s probably a sign that it’s at least a forthcoming media meme. And media memes of late have a habit of manifesting in interesting real life ways. (Update: Or in the NYT.) From Olbermann:

And of course, Mr. President we totally betrayed your administration by not concluding our prayers every night by saying “thank you for preventing another Great Depression; you are entitled to skate along on your own wonderfulness indefinitely….It is not disloyalty to remind the president that he was elected by people to whom he had given a clear outline of what he would do for them, and if he does not steer out of the skid of what he is doing to them, he will not only not be re-elected, he may not even be re-nominated. It is not disloyalty to remind him that we are not bound to an individual

Full comment below. It’s 11 minutes long



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

