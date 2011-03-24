Keith Olbermann Has Turned 'Worst Persons' Into A Strange Online Video Feature

While speculation abounds about Glenn Beck‘s possible future in online video, Keith Olbermann has actually launched some online video.



Olby has taken his Worst Person’s In The World feature and turned it into a video segment on his FOK News site.

And while it may be a new platform it features all the usual suspects. Namely: Fox News, Franklin Graham, and Glenn Beck.

Except now he sort of looks like an NMA version of himself.

I’m going to hazard a guess this isn’t exactly what Beck has in mind.

Video below.



