Murdoch's New York Post Insults Keith Olbermann 4 Times In 35 Words

The Rupert Murdoch- owned New York Post knows how to pack it in when it comes to spying on liberal pundits [Emphasis ours]



Schlubby Keith Olbermann is again hanging with comely young company. The fired MSNBC gasbag, 52, was spotted with a 20-something brunette at the Mermaid Oyster Bar in the Village on Tuesday. The oversize anchor, in washed-out jeans, having shaved off the grizzly beard he grew after his ousting, scrolled through his BlackBerry as he waited more than 15 minutes for his date to arrive, a spy said. They shared a three-hour dinner and lingered over chocolate pudding. Olbermann previously dated WNBC reporter Katy Tur, who was 24 at the time.

[h/t pwgavin]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.