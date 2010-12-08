Keith Olbermann 'Called To The Floor' For Bristol Palin 'Worst Person' Segment?

Did MSNBC have a problem with Keith Olbermann dubbing Bristol Palin ‘Worst Person in the World’ last week?

According to Bill Zwecker at the Chicago Sun-Times “an MSNBC insider reports the talk-show host was “called on the carpet” by his bosses for declaring Bristol Palin “the worst person in the world” on his show last week — calling it “tacky” and “a cheap shot that was uncalled for.”

It’d be interesting to know what being ‘called to the carpet’ consists of in Olbermann’s world. Olbermann wields a great deal of clout at MSNBC and it’s hard to imagine one ‘worst person in the world’ segment (about Bristol Palin, no less) would warrant a knuckle rap. More so considering all he got for breaking campaign donation rules last month was a four day weekend.

Meanwhile, Olbermann Tweets “Chicago Sun-Times makes up “called on carpet” story. This fellow Bill Zwecker (or his “source”) 100% wrong.”

