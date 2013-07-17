Keith Olbermann Is Returning To TV With A Nightly Show On ESPN2

Keith Olbermann is going back to ESPN to host a nightly sports show, Richard Sandomir of the New York Times reports.



It’s expected to be officially announced today.

The important details, according to Sandomir:

It’s a two-year deal.

The show will be nightly and air on ESPN2.

It will be about sports, not politics.

It will rival the new show hosted by Regis Philbin that’s going to be on Fox Sports 1 in the fall.

Olbermann got his break at ESPN in the ’90s. He hosted SportsCenter from 1992 to 1997 before moving to MSNBC and, eventually, Current TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.