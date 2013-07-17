Keith Olbermann Is Returning To TV With A Nightly Show On ESPN2

Keith Olbermann is going back to ESPN to host a nightly sports show, Richard Sandomir of the New York Times reports.
It’s expected to be officially announced today.
The important details, according to Sandomir:
- It’s a two-year deal.
- The show will be nightly and air on ESPN2.
- It will be about sports, not politics.
- It will rival the new show hosted by Regis Philbin that’s going to be on Fox Sports 1 in the fall.
Olbermann got his break at ESPN in the ’90s. He hosted SportsCenter from 1992 to 1997 before moving to MSNBC and, eventually, Current TV.
