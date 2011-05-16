How Keith Olbermann Made Everyone At ESPN Miserable... And Saved The Network At The Same Time

“Those Guys Have All The Fun: Inside The World Of ESPN” is a new 700+ page, warts-and-all, oral history of the rise of “The Worldwide Leader in Sports” that goes on sale next week. It’s one of the most closely guarded books in recent memory, but GQ has scored the first authorised excerpt of the book, which it published today.



The first story to emerge centres on Keith Olbermann, a former L.A. sports anchor who came to ESPN and (together with Dan Patrick) revolutionised the late night sports highlight show. Then he nearly destroyed it with his caustic, anti-authority attitude that left a lot of enemies – and a lot of good television – in the it’s wake. Now former co-workers let the world know what they really thought of him.



Read the book excerpt at GQ.com >

