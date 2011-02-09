KILL IT, COOK IT, EAT IT: Here's The Current TV Line-Up Keith Olbermann Will Be Joining

After Keith Olbermann announced his new home at Current TV, we decided to check out the channel to see the line-up he’d be joining.



It’s going to be an interesting fit.

The most intriguing show on the lineup looks like “Vanguard,” a documentary series where the correspondents immerse themselves in socially-relevant international danger zones, e.g., illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S.

It turns out Olbermann isn’t the only celebrity on the channel — Current TV is home to a show called “Long Way Round,” which follows the motorcycle trip of actor Ewan McGregor and his best friend from London to New York. Guess Ewan McGregor will have to learn to share the spotlight.

Also amazing: Olbermann’s new network contains a show called “Kill It, Cook It, Eat It” — a reality show about slaughtering animals. CALLING SARAH PALIN.

For the oncoming media frenzy now that Olby’s on board, Current TV is armed with “infoMania,” a weekly half-hour satirical show on the 24/7 media overload. Think with Olbermann’s new clout it might give The Daily Show a run for its money?

At first look: not really.

Strangest show on the lineup? “Bar Karma,” a show premiering Feb. 11 about a mystical bar that travels through time and space. The show hails itself as the first show of its kind, where viewers can develop stories and characters they want to see by voting on ideas submitted by fellow viewers. Popular ideas become contenders for plot developments on the show.

Let’s see what stays and what goes now that Olbermann is handed some of the reins.

You can find out what channel Current TV airs on in your neighbourhood here.

