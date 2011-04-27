SURPRISE! Keith Olbermann's New Current TV Show Will Be Called...'COUNTDOWN With Keith Olbermann'

This is not a punchline.



Keith Olbermann‘s new show on Al Gore‘s Current TV network will premiere on June 20th.

It will be called….wait for it…Countdown With Keith Olbermann. Yes, the same name as his last show.

So, either MSNBC failed to trademark the name, or they are happy to take in the extra web traffic Olby’s new show may generate.

Either way, judging by Olbmermann’s FOK News website, where he has reintroduced his ‘Worst Persons’ feature, viewers can expect more of the same.

Here is Olby’s announcement. Full release below.



NEW YORK – April 26, 2011 – Current TV, the Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning TV and digital network, will premiere its much-anticipated week-nightly commentary show with Keith Olbermann, the acclaimed broadcaster, writer and commentator, on June 20, 2011 AT 8 p.m. ET.

The show, to be called “Countdown with Keith Olbermann,” marks the return to the airwaves for Olbermann, one of journalism’s most provocative and outspoken voices, on independently-owned Current, which was founded in 2005 by Al Gore and Joel Hyatt and is now distributed in more than 75 million households around the world.

Olbermann’s decision to join Current was announced in February. In addition to executive producing and hosting his show, Olbermann was appointed as Current’s Chief News Officer.

At the time of the announcement, Olbermann said, “Nothing is more vital to a free America than a free media, and nothing is more vital to my concept of a free media than news produced independently of corporate interference. In Current Media, Al Gore and Joel Hyatt have created the model truth-seeking entity. The opportunity to partner with Al, Joel and Mark Rosenthal makes this the most exciting venture in my career.”

“‘Countdown to Keith Olbermann’ will showcase the return to television of one of America’s most gifted thinkers and communicators,” said Joel Hyatt, co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Current. “Keith will be back, speaking truth to power and calling them as he sees them– but this time, on America’s only independent news and information TV network.”

“The show will combine familiar and popular features with some new elements that we can’t wait to unveil,” said Mark Rosenthal, CEO of Current. “We’re creating a great platform for Keith’s style, which includes a very sophisticated digital presence for him — that we think will appeal to his very enthusiastic and active following. The show will also appeal to new viewers tuning into Keith for the first time.”

“Countdown with Keith Olbermann” leads a programming slate on Current that includes original and acquired TV series aimed at an influential adult audience. The network’s original, long-form programming includes “4th and Forever,” the documentary series premiering May 26th at 9 p.m. ET, about the extraordinary players, coaches and families behind the Long Beach Poly football program (which has sent more players to the NFL than any high school in the country).

Current features compelling stories about everyday heroes and ordinary people in extraordinary situations, and takes you to sometimes dangerous and always intriguing places. Current shines a light on controversial subjects, tackling hot issues of the day in a thoughtful and sometimes humorous way. Current engages its viewers by sparking debate and discussion, and via interactive formats that allow viewers to inform its stories.

