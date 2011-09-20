DOWN BY HALF: Keith Olbermann Posts Worst Ratings Yet

Turns out Keith Olbermann‘s fans may not be willing to follow him to the ends of the earth. Or in this case Current TV.



The Daily News reports that Olbermann’s show has lost nearly half its viewers since its June Debut.

Current doesn’t make Olbermann’s ratings public (unless the show has a particularly good week as it did in the last week of August), but the NYDN got its hands on some numbers and they’re not great.

For the week of Sept. 5-11, “Countdown” pulled in an average 142,000 total viewers and an average 46,000 adults in the advertising friendly demo of viewers aged 25-54.

As the NYDN points out this is less than half the viewers “Countdown” attracted in its debut week, during which the show averaged 319,000 total viewers and 114,000 in the demo.

It’s also significantly down from Olby’s second week which saw the show down from its debut (as expected) settling in.

For comparisons sake it’s also more than 100,000 less people than signed up for Glenn Beck‘s new subscription internet show. And a whole lot less than what Lawrence O’Donnell is averaging in Olby’s old 8pm time slot (about 175,000 in the demo).

That said, the usual caveats apply. Current only reaches 60 million households and Olby was out for a few days due to back problems. Also, it’s worth noting that in the last week of August the show posts the best numbers since the debut…so at least people know where to find him when they want him.

