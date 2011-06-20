Keith Olbermann Reveals (Predictable) First Guests

Keith Olbermann‘s brand new Current TV show ‘Countdown With Keith Olbermann’ debuts tonight.



And much like the name, which is identical to his last gig at MSNBC, judging from his premiere line-up it doesn’t seem like all that much has changed.

Late last night on Twitter Olbermann revealed he’s be welcoming Michael Moore and Daily Kos chief Markos Moulitsas.

Which makes sense in so far as Olby fans who’ve been waiting these long months for his return will not be alienated. They’ll maybe just have a harder time finding it.

