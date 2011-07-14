Keith Olbermann Pays Guests To Appear On His Show

Interesting tidbit form Keith Olbermann‘s Q&A with Cindy Adams in today’s New York Post.



Here’s how Olbermann made sure his new Countdown on Current got good guests: he pays them.

“It was a concern considering we’re starting from scratch, so I decided to formalise guests. Pay them even if it’s not much money. Make law professors, nonpolitical people, contributors. We built this in a matter of weeks, but the baseline is we’ve formalized it so it wouldn’t be a problem.

In the States cable channels don’t normally pay their guests. But it’s certainly not unheard of, I know Canadian television often pays a nominal fee for appearances.

Meanwhile, on the weekends Keith apparently loves the theatre. Book of Mormon is a fave…much to Cindy’s disgust/amazement.

