WATCH: Keith Olbermann Made A Five-Second Cameo On Letterman Last Night

Glynnis MacNicol

Keith Olbermann made a cameo on David Letterman last night….sort of. 

In the midst of a monologue assuring viewers he had a back-up should anything happen to him the camera cut to Keith Olbermann backstage.   Except it was a shot of Keith Olbermann backstage from 2008 (Olby is now using it as his Twitter avatar).

Hard to tell whether Letterman was taking a swipe — I suspect yes? — but it was clear the audience was….less than enthused at the prospect of Late Night With Olby. 

Video below. 

olby letterman

 

