Keith Olbermann Blames Fox News For Every Bad Thing That's Happened This Decade

The hyperbole-off continues. The other day Bill O’Reilly declared that Fox News “is the most powerful media agency in the world.” An assertion one could probably make a case for. Unless you are Keith Olbermann, who responded last night by essentially blaming Fox News for every ‘bad’ thing that has happened in this country in the last 10 years. Said Olbermann: “Interestingly, the thing O’Reilly thinks Fox has—power—power to do what, exactly?” According to Olberman, a whole lot!



Since Fox launched, it helped a Speaker of the House get a president impeached. The guy actually lost his job—that would have been the Speaker of the House, and his successor. Then Fox championed a Republican presidential candidate who finished second in the vote. Then Fox demanded a war and got it, at the cost of 4,400 American lives. Then Fox championed an incumbent president riding the waves of two wars and terror panic who just barely won reelection…Then the banking and investor class Fox pimped crashed the economy. Then Fox’s party lost the House, and the Senate, and the White House and the opposition enacted its agenda including the health care reform. Then Fox couldn’t get its war here and POW and hockey mum elected over a black, Kenyan, Muslim, atheist, Reverend Wright-hugging, racist, terrorist, socialist, fascist, community organiser. Then Fox’s party, with a perfect storm on its side, only managed to gain back one House.

Call me crazy, but that sounds like some pretty powerful media agency-ing. Video below.





