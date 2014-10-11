Keith Olbermann Apologized To Bill Clinton For MSNBC's 'Ceaseless' Coverage Of Monica Lewinsky

Former MSNBC and current ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann wrote to former President Bill Clinton to apologise for his part in the “ceaseless coverage” of the Monica Lewinsky scandal, according to new documents released Friday.

Olbermann’s mea culpa to the president was revealed in a batch of newly released documents from the Clinton Presidential Library.

Olbermann wrote a letter to the president apologizing for “whatever part I may have played in perpetuating this ceaseless coverage (of the Lewinsky story),” according to an email sent by former Clinton aide Scott Michaud. Olbermann added that he would “be heading back to my previous career in sports as quickly as possible.”

Michaud sent the letter to other White House staffers along with an E! Online article that described how Olbermann wanted out of his contract with MSNBC. At the time, he was hosting a show called “The Big Show with Keith Olbermann” on the network. Olbermann did end up leaving the network and returning to sports, heading to Fox Sports Network.

Michaud sent other White House staffers a generic response from the president to letters of support. He asked the other staffers’ opinions on whether it was “sufficient or should we be saying more (or less) to him?”

Here’s the generic message:

Dear Keith: Thanks so much for your kind message. I’ve been touched by the many expressions of encouragement and support I have received from friends across the country. I’m grateful you got in touch with me, and I send you my very best wishes. Sincerely, POTUS

Lori L. Anderson, another White House aide, said she thought the White House should make the response letter “a bit warmer.” The final fate of the letter is not contained in the documents, however.

The Olbermann email was part of a batch of documents revealing internal White House communications amid the unfolding Lewinsky scandal.

Here are the documents related to the Olbermann apology:

