KEITH OLBERMANN IS LEAVING MSNBC

“MSNBC and Keith Olbermann have ended their contract. The last broadcast of “Countdown with Keith Olbermann” will be this evening. MSNBC thanks Keith for his integral role in MSNBC’s success and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Per Brian Stelter’s twitter. Read bottom up.

Effective Monday, @Lawrence O’Donnell anchors at 8 and Ed Schultz anchors at 10.

Statement continues: “MSNBC thanks Keith for his integral role in MSNBC’s success and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

“MSNBC and Keith Olbermann have ended their contract,” network days in statement.

Keith Olbermann announces that tonight is his last night on MSNBC.

