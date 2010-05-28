Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough: The U.S. Collapse Will Follow Europe's, And Bernanke Will Be Fired

The domino effect of debt maturity is coming to America, says Keith McCullough, CEO of Hedgeye Risk Management. “The U.S. is on the road to perdition and it is not going to end well.”



“When you burn your currency, you promote inflation and you enrage your citizens,” says McCullough.

He says that Ben Bernanke will soon be voted out for his excess borrowing policies and failure to deliver on promises to cut the Fed’s balance sheet.

