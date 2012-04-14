Before He Was On CNBC's Fast Money, Keith McCullough Had Some Nasty Words For People On The Show

Photo: CNBC screenshot

We were wondering if things might be a bit awkward on the set of CNBC’s “Fast Money” these days ever since Keith McCullough started appearing on the show as a contributor.That’s because McCullough, the CEO and founder of Hedgeye Risk Management (formerly known as Research Edge LLC), used to rip into the the show’s on-air talent and producers both on his blog and in emailed client reports.



Sometimes he would call the on-air talent — or in his words “the crackberry analysts”– “donkeys” and “monkeys” and liken the show to a “circus” or a “zoo.” He also constantly pointed out that “Fast Money” substitute host, trader Joe Terranova mispronounces China calling it “China-r.”

McCullough wrote these comments from 2008 to 2010, a time when the show’s regular panelists included (and still include) Pete Najarian, Jon Najarian, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Karen Finerman. Anchor Dylan Ratigan left the financial news network in 2009 and Melissa Lee took his place as host.

McCullough’s blog is hidden behind a paywall, however, some of the quotes are publicly available on his “Diary of a Hedge Fund Manager” blog archive and the others can be tracked down through an advanced search on Google.

McCullough did not respond to multiple requests for comment. CNBC, on the other hand, did have something to say about it.

“The intellectual combat and differing opinions that are expressed on Fast Money and throughout the day on CNBC provide viewers and investors with valuable insights and balanced analysis,” said Brian Steel, CNBC’s VP of public relations.

So maybe it’s all water under the bridge.

Still, you’d think it would be a little bit tense on the site.

