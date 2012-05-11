A West Virginia Mayor Actually Voted For Keith Judd Over Obama

Photo: Texas

On Tuesday night, the world was introduced to Keith Judd, who took more than 40 per cent of the vote in the West Virginia Democratic primary against Barack Obama on Tuesday. Turns out that a West Virginia mayor — indeed, an elected official — voted for Keith Judd on Tuesday.



CNN’s Jim Acosta traveled to West Virginia yesterday to find out more about the Judd momentum in the state. He visited the small town of Bolivar, W.V., where he found that Bolivar Mayor Robert Hardy voted for Judd.

Here’s the exchange:

ACOSTA: You didn’t vote for Obama —

HARDY: No sir. I wouldn’t vote for him if he was the last man in the world.

ACOSTA (voice-over): The town’s mayor Robert Hardy — like tens of thousands of West Virginians — voted for Keith Judd, who is currently in a federal prison in Texas. Hardy says he had no idea Judd was behind bars.

HARDY: I didn’t know he was a prisoner —

ACOSTA (on camera): You voted for the prisoner?

HARDY: I didn’t even know him, but I voted against Obama.

There you have it. Even elected officials don’t have any idea who they’re voting for.

Here’s a clip, via Mediaite:



